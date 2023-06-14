Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,633 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $318.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.