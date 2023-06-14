Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

