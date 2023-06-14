Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

