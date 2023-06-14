Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of V opened at $223.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average of $222.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

