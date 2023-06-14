Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

