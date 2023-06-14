Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

