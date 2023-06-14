Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.