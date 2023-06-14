Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

NYSE MLM opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $428.83. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.25 and its 200 day moving average is $362.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

