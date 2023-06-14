Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.