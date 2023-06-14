Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.19 and a 200-day moving average of $369.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

