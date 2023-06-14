Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

