Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 370.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $234.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $54,485,870 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

