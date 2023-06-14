Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,670,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.