Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $226.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

