Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $447.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.