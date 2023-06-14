Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,061 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

