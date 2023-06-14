Azora Capital LP Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 978,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 6.7% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BK opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.