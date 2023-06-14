Azora Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,742 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 8.5% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $56,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after acquiring an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,613,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,771,000 after acquiring an additional 210,959 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.79. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SVB Financial Group

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.39.

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.