Azora Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Azora Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361,279 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up approximately 3.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $22,987,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after buying an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

