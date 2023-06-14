Azora Capital LP Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 8.5% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $56,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.