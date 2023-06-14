Azora Capital LP Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,783 shares during the quarter. BILL comprises about 2.1% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BILL by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 17,470.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after acquiring an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 354,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,111,000 after acquiring an additional 315,130 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $644,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

