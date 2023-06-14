Azora Capital LP Has $8.16 Million Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 832,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,280 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners comprises 1.2% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,099,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

PWP stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.53. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.