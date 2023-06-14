Azora Capital LP Increases Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,985 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology accounts for about 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

