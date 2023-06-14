Azora Capital LP Invests $3.91 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Black Knight comprises about 0.6% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

