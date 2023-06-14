Azora Capital LP Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Azora Capital LP cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218,922 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.7% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Shopify by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 710,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 191,996 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.