Azora Capital LP Makes New $14.24 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 209,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 2.2% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

