Azora Capital LP Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 865,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. NU comprises approximately 0.5% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

NYSE NU opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

