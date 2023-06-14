Azora Capital LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 628,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 4.1% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

USB opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.