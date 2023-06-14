Azora Capital LP Purchases New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,248,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000. StoneCo accounts for about 1.8% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

StoneCo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,354.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

