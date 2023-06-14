Azora Capital LP Purchases Shares of 150,010 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,675,000. Discover Financial Services makes up about 2.2% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,805,000 after purchasing an additional 506,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,749,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 364,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

