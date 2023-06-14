Azora Capital LP Purchases Shares of 179,585 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 179,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534,000. American Express makes up about 4.0% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.