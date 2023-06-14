Azora Capital LP Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.2% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

