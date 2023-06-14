Azora Capital LP Sells 124,278 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Azora Capital LP cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,278 shares during the period. Block comprises about 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,834,000 after acquiring an additional 213,510 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

