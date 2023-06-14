Azora Capital LP Sells 1,575,202 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Azora Capital LP decreased its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575,202 shares during the period. Repay comprises approximately 0.1% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,294,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 234,413 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Repay by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 231,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Repay by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.95. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

