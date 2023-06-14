Azora Capital LP Sells 274,319 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Azora Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274,319 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.4% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

