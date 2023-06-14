Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 303,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Marathon Digital accounts for approximately 0.2% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

