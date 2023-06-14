B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

