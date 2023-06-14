BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 71,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 94.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.