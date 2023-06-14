Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark upped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

