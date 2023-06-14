Ballard Power Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 857% compared to the typical volume of 732 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

