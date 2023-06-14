Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,470 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $86,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

