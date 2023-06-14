Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $74,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average of $150.12. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,524 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.