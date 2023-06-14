Bamco Inc. NY Buys 278 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $113,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

