Bamco Inc. NY Buys 36,574 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $78,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,214,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

