Bamco Inc. NY Buys 509,177 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 509,177 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $104,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

Shares of GTLS opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -725.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.