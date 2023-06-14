Bamco Inc. NY Buys 59,410 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 7.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,159,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $258.71 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.