Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $113,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

