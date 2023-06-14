Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $74,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

ROLL stock opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.41.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

