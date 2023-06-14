Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IDEX were worth $89,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEX opened at $208.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.19.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

