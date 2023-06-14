Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $79,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

